Storm Megi kills 25 in Philippines

MANILA, April 11

Philippine authorities said on Monday that at least 25 persons had died in landslides and floods caused by tropical Storm Megi as it hit the eastern and southern coasts of the Southeast Asian country.

The storm made landfall on Sunday with sustained winds of up to 65 km (40 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 80 kph (49 mph). Megi is the first storm to hit the archipelago this year, which sees around 20 such storms annually. In Leyte, 22 bodies were recovered. — Reuters

