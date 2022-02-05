Triple-jabbed can fight Omicron well: Study

PTI

Berlin, February 4

People who are triple-vaccinated against Covid develop a high-quality antibody response that can neutralise the Omicron variant efficiently, according to a study.

This also applies to people who are infected with the virus thrice, to those having recovered and then received two vaccinations, and to double-vaccinated individuals who experience a breakthrough infection, the researchers said.

The study, published recently in journal Nature Medicine, tracked the antibodies of vaccinated and recovered individuals for two years.

The participants comprised 98 recovered persons and 73 people without prior infection. Both groups were offered vaccination with the mRNA-based Pfizer vaccine.

The researchers from Technical University of Munich (TUM) in Germany found that a total of three exposures to the viral spike protein lead to production of virus neutralising antibodies that are high in quantity as well as quality.

These high-quality antibodies bind to the viral spike protein more vigorously, and are also capable of effectively fighting the Omicron variant.

The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to enter and infect the cells.

The team found the same effect in triple-vaccinated people, in those who had recovered from Covid and then had two vaccinations, and double-vaccinated people who then had a breakthrough infection.

"The immunity built up or strengthened by means of vaccination is key to effective protection against future variants of the virus," said Percy Knolle, professor at TUM.

"A recent breakthrough infection — as irritating and undesirable as it is — has in fact the same effect as an additional vaccination on this important arm of the immune system," Knolle said. —