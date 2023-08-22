Two former Nepal PMs quizzed over land scam

PTI

Kathmandu, August 21

Nepal’s top probe agency has interrogated former prime ministers Madhav Kumar Nepal and Baburam Bhattarai for the first time for their alleged roles in the high-profile Lalita Niwas land grab scam, the investigative agency said on Monday.

The land grab scam took place during the tenures of Nepal and Bhattarai, as the cabinet headed by them made policy-level decisions in the matter. Nepal and Bhattarai were interrogated on Sunday night in connection with the ongoing investigation into the scam, Central Investigation Bureau spokesperson Navaraj Adhikari said. It is alleged that a huge area of valuable land belonging to the government was grabbed by some brokers with the help of officials and some politicians by creating fictitious owners.

