 Vandals attack French politician’s office over pensions row : The Tribune India

Vandals attack French politician’s office over pensions row

The vandals also scrawled the words 'the motion or the stone'

Vandals attack French politician’s office over pensions row

Eric Ciotti tweeted a photo of his office in the French Riviera city with shattered windows, after a paving stone was thrown at it overnight into Sunday. Pic credit- Twitter/Eric Ciotti



Paris, March 19

Protesters have vandalized the Nice office of the president of the Republicans party in an apparent threat to get his right-wing party to vote to block President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform.

Eric Ciotti tweeted a photo of his office in the French Riviera city with shattered windows, after a paving stone was thrown at it overnight into Sunday.

The vandals also scrawled the words “the motion or the stone” — in reference to the motions of censure against the pension reform that will be voted on Monday in the National Assembly in Paris.

Amid weeks of mass protests over Macron’s plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, Macron last week ordered Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne to invoke a special constitutional power to skirt a vote in the lower chamber of parliament.

In response, lawmakers at both ends of the political spectrum filed no-confidence motions against her Cabinet on Friday.

Ciotti had announced his party would not vote for either of the two motions of censure—meaning there would not be enough votes to stop the law.

Reacting to the vandals, Ciotti tweeted: “I will never give in to the new disciples of terror.” Getting a no-confidence motion to pass will be challenging — none has succeeded since 1962, and Macron’s centrist alliance still has the most seats in the National Assembly.

A minority of conservatives could stray from the Republicans party line, but it remains to be seen whether they’re willing to bring down Macron’s government. AP

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh declared fugitive, massive search operation on to nab him

2
Punjab

Internet services in Punjab to remain suspended till Monday noon

3
Punjab

No internet for common people, but free access to gangsters, says Sidhu Moosewala’s father; raises slogans against AAP govt

4
Punjab

78 of 'Waris Punjab De' arrested in crackdown, Amritpal on the run

5
Trending

Man forgets to attend his marriage function as he drank too much a day before, would-be bride calls off nuptial

6
Punjab

78 arrests after 3-hour dramatic police chase

7
Amritsar

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s mom drives Oscar winner Guneet Monga to Golden Temple; see video

8
Nation

Amritpal Singh's four aides flown to Assam’s Dibrugarh by special aircraft

9
Punjab

Amritpal Singh’s ‘close aide and financer’ Daljeet Singh Kalsi arrested: Sources

10
Punjab

Cops had drawn flak post Ajnala, Mohali incidents

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter wants to avail ‘policy’
Trending

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter want to avail ‘policy’

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda
Bathinda

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Top News

Amritpal chase: On single-lane link road motorbikes tried to divert cops; Khalistan sympathiser changed route 2-3 times

Amritpal chase: On single-lane link road motorbikes tried to divert cops; Khalistan sympathiser changed route 2-3 times

Jalandhar DIG says seven illegal weapons, two vehicles of ‘W...

Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh declared fugitive, massive search operation on to nab him

Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh declared fugitive, massive search operation on to nab him

78 of ‘Waris Punjab De’ arrested so far, while several other...

Amritpal Singh’s ‘close aide and financer’ Daljeet Singh Kalsi arrested: Sources

Amritpal Singh’s ‘close aide and financer’ Daljeet Singh Kalsi arrested: Sources

Security enhanced across the state as the Khalistani sympath...

Amritpal Singh's four aides taken to Assam’s Dibrugarh

Amritpal Singh's four aides flown to Assam’s Dibrugarh by special aircraft

Accompanied by a 27-member Punjab Police team, including the...

Sidhu Moosewala’s first death anniversary today; tight security arrangements in place

No internet for common people, but free access to gangsters, says Sidhu Moosewala’s father; raises slogans against AAP govt

Also questioned the timing of action initiated against Waris...


Cities

View All

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Amritsar

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Amritsar

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s mom drives Oscar winner Guneet Monga to Golden Temple; see video

Jail inmate attempts suicide, eight booked

Elderly woman attacked by kin

Vallah ROB will help resolve traffic congestion: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Morcha activists block road at Sohana chowk

Morcha activists block road at Sohana chowk

Temperature drops 8 notches, rain likely for 2 more days in Chandigarh

Chandigarh comes up with new policy for admission to govt schools

No H2N3 testing kit at Panchkula hospital

Decade on, 24 EWS houses not allotted in Pinjore

Delhi Police at Rahul Gandhi’s doorstep over ‘women being sexually assaulted’ remark made in Srinagar

Delhi Police at Rahul Gandhi’s doorstep over ‘women being sexually assaulted’ remark made in Srinagar

Delhi Police at Rahul Gandhi’s doorstep: Congress calls it worst case of political vendetta, harassment, intimidation

Uber cab featured in video showing a man assaulting a woman traced in Gurugram: Delhi Police

Now, women leading from front: LS Speaker

To make buildings quake-resistant, Delhi L-G orders retrofitting

~72-cr flyover planned at Garha rly crossing

Rs 72-cr flyover planned at Garha rly crossing

3 arrested for theft at Nurmahal Axis Bank

Warring slams govt over law & order

All civil hospitals to be upgraded: Minister

Smart card shortage leads to delay in issuance of RCs, driving licences

21 Amritpal supporters trying to stage dharna taken into police custody in Ludhiana

21 Amritpal supporters trying to stage dharna taken into police custody in Ludhiana

Six of robbers’ gang nabbed

Potholed roads: Rain adds to commuters’ woes

16 mobiles seized from Central Jail

Principal Secy issues notice to remove municipal council chief

Waterlogged Patiala roads add to commuters’ woes

Waterlogged Patiala roads add to commuters’ woes

Mandi Gobindgarh-Nabha road in dilapidated condition

New training equipment for RSETI from SBI