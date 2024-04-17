Washington, Beijing discuss security issues

New Delhi, April 16
US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin spoke with his Chinese counterpart Admiral Dong Jun via video conference today. The US Department of Defence said both sides would resume telephone conversations between theatre commanders as was announced when US President Joe Biden met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in November 2023.
A US statement said, “The Secretary (Austin) reiterated that the US will continue to fly, sail and operate — safely and responsibly — wherever the international law allows.” This was a reference to the South China Sea.
“Austin underscored the importance of respect for freedom of navigation in high seas as guaranteed under the international law, especially in the South China Sea,” the statement said. The two officials discussed US-China defence relations and regional and global security issues. “The Secretary emphasised the importance of continuing to open lines of military-to-military communication,” the statement said. The US said it would continue to engage in discussions with China about future engagements between defence and military officials at multiple levels. — TNS
Military talks in focus
The Secretary (Lloyd Austin) emphasised the importance of continuing to open lines of military-to-military communication, said a statement of the US Department of Defence
