 WHO asks China for details after surge in respiratory illness among children : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • WHO asks China for details after surge in respiratory illness among children

WHO asks China for details after surge in respiratory illness among children

China is seeing the circulation of multiple infectious respiratory illnesses this winter, with surging cases of mycoplasma pneumonia, and rising cases of influenza flu

WHO asks China for details after surge in respiratory illness among children

Photo for representation. Reuters



PTI

Beijing/Geneva, November 23

The WHO on Thursday said it has made an official request to China for detailed information on a spike in respiratory illnesses after the Chinese health authorities reported multiple infectious respiratory diseases with surging cases of mycoplasma pneumonia and influenza flu among children.

Earlier this month, Chinese experts also sounded an alert about the relapse of COVID-19 infections during the current winter season and asked elderly and vulnerable populations to get vaccinated.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) in a statement issued in Geneva said it had requested China to provide additional epidemiologic and clinical information, as well as laboratory results from reports of clusters of pneumonia in children through the International Health Regulations mechanism.

The WHO statement calling on information from China was seen as an attempt to secure official information in time unlike in 2019 when the global health body came under strong criticism for the delay in getting timely reports from Beijing on the breakout of the coronavirus, which later spiralled into a massive pandemic causing millions of deaths all over the world.

“We have also requested further information about recent trends in the circulation of known pathogens including influenza, SARS-CoV-2, RSV and mycoplasma pneumoniae, and the current burden on health care systems,” the WHO statement said.

“WHO is also in contact with clinicians and scientists through our existing technical partnerships and networks in China,” it said.

The statement by the global health body was in response to remarks by Mi Feng, spokesman of the National Health Commission, at a news conference here on November 13 that as winter approaches, China has entered the peak season for respiratory illnesses, and different viruses or pathogens are circulating simultaneously.

“Efforts should be made to monitor the spread of mycoplasma pneumonia, COVID-19, influenza flu, as well as dengue fever and norovirus infections, to step up surveillance and early warnings so as to understand the spread of these viruses and their mutations,” he said.

Chinese health experts said mycoplasma pneumoniae—a pathogen that commonly causes sore throat, fatigue, fever and a lingering cough that can last for months in children aged five and above—has drawn heightened attention this winter as hospitals nationwide have seen young patients swarming there to seek treatment.

China is seeing the circulation of multiple infectious respiratory illnesses this winter, with surging cases of mycoplasma pneumonia, and rising cases of influenza flu, but a downward trend in COVID-19 cases in recent days, according to a report in the state-run China Daily.

Chinese officials and experts have so far attributed the spread of pneumonia and other respiratory diseases among children to the lifting of Covid-19 measures, which included the wearing of masks, and the simultaneous circulation of multiple common pathogens.

Though Covid-19 is among the circulating pathogens, it has not been named as a top cause for the surge, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Thursday.

In September and October, the mycoplasma pneumoniae bacteria was the major cause of respiratory diseases among children across China, with many hospitals reporting a spike in young patients seeking treatment, the report said.

Paediatrics expert Wei Tianli at the Beijing Friendship Hospital was quoted by the city’s health authorities as saying that while mycoplasma pneumoniae infections surged every three to five years, the symptoms had become more serious this time.

The severity could be a result of the bacteria developing drug resistance against azithromycin, an antibiotic, Wei said. Some children can also become seriously sick when they are infected with more than one pathogen at once.

Wang Dayan, director of the China National Influenza Centre administered by the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, said that flu activities across the nation have been rising, with H3N2 the dominant strain.

In past years, the flu season for winter and spring usually runs from about mid-October to early March and peaks in January, she said.

Wang stressed that an effective way to prevent flu infections and reduce related serious cases and deaths is by expanding vaccinations.

Regarding COVID-19, Wang said the number of domestic cases has been on a downward trend since late August and the positivity rate of the disease at fever clinics and hospitals is declining consistently, according to the China Daily report.

China reported 209 severe COVID-19 cases and 24 related deaths in October, according to the China CDC.

However, Zhong Nanshan, a prominent respiratory illness expert, said during a conference recently that modelling shows that small spikes of COVID-19 infections will likely appear this month through to January.

The WHO statement said China has systems in place to capture information on trends in influenza, influenza-like illnesses, RSV and SARS-CoV-2, and reports to platforms such as the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System.

“While WHO seeks this additional information, we recommend that people in China follow measures to reduce the risk of respiratory illness, which include recommended vaccination; keeping distance from people who are ill; staying home when ill; getting tested and medical care as needed; wearing masks as appropriate; ensuring good ventilation; and regular hand-washing,” it said.

#China


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala

2
India

India reacts to allegations of 'its involvement' in plot to kill Sikh separatist in US

3
Diaspora

US thwarted plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, lodged protest with India: Report

4
India

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue operation just like a war, timelines should not be assumed, says NDMA

5
World Cup 2023

Australian team's 'lukewarm reception' after 6th World Cup title leaves Indian cricket fans perplexed

6
J & K

Army toll 5 in Rajouri encounter, 2 terrorists killed

7
India

Delhi teen stabs boy 55 times, slits throat and dances; horror unfolds on CCTV

8
Haryana

Jind horror: 142 students have come forward to complain, says report

9
Punjab

Governor, Punjab Govt lock horns again, this time over officiating VC of Bathinda PTU

10
Punjab

Court acquits Jagtar Singh Hawara in 18-year-old case

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Drilling to evacuate 41 trapped workers put on hold again after platform develops cracks

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Drilling to evacuate 41 trapped workers stopped again as operation hits another 'hurdle'

Rescue workers will ‘stabilise’ platform on which 25-tonne a...

Fresh firing erupts in J-K's Rajouri

Army toll 5 in Rajouri encounter, 2 terrorists killed

One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Quari, a...

Governor cannot veto bills passed by legislative assembly: SC

Governor cannot veto bills passed by legislative assembly: SC

Declaring Punjab Legislative Assembly’s session in June as c...

Australia post mammoth 208/3 against India in first T20I

India win: Surya ‘shines’ at night but Rinku once again finishes off in style

By chasing 209 with 1 ball to spare, India’s register highes...

Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala

Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala

A Nihang, who had positioned himself on top of a tree, is le...


Cities

View All

Protest as admn takes possession of land acquired for Bharatmala project

Protest as admn takes possession of land acquired for Bharatmala project

Farmers assured of action against erring officials in Amritsar

Muted Gurbani telecast on Heritage Street outside Golden Temple irks Sikh Sangat

MC chief inspects sanitation in Central, East constituencies

Gurpreet Bhullar takes over as Amritsar Police Commissioner

Guv, govt lock horns again, this time over officiating VC of Bathinda PTU

Governor, Punjab Govt lock horns again, this time over officiating VC of Bathinda PTU

3 linked to Pakistan-based terror module arrested

Youth attacked; 50,000 cash, phone snatched

Bathinda farmer caught burning crop residue, 'kills' himself

Bathinda: Call for burning stubble after 3.30 pm, probe on

Chandigarh MC’s community centres, dispensaries not fire-safe

Chandigarh MC’s community centres, dispensaries not fire-safe

Injection administered to patient by impersonator at PGI contained sleeping pills, insecticide, sanitiser

2-day remand for accused in PGI injection case

Students of Chandigarh school sent home after leak in PNG line

After Diwali, City Beautiful Chandigarh's air quality in 'poor' category again

Delhi's AQI expected to improve in next 2-3 days: Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Delhi's AQI expected to improve in next 2-3 days: Environment Minister Gopal Rai

3 shooters of Bawana, Bambiha gang nabbed after encounter in outer Delhi

Deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna: Delhi Police verifying vital clues through technical analysis

Delhi teen stabs boy 55 times, slits throat and dances; horror unfolds on CCTV

Delhi schools begin nursery, KG, Class 1 admission process; last date December 15

Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala

Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala

Jalandhar: Farmers’ stir triggers outrage on social media

72 lakh saplings planted on 550th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak in 2019, 50% survive

Gang of snatchers busted, 5 held

Balwant Singh Kapur Hockey Tournament: Chandigarh school, Lucknow sports hostel enter quarters

20-year-old hacked to death by two bike-borne youths in Ludhiana

20-year-old hacked to death by two bike-borne youths in Ludhiana

Delay in conducting civic body elections: Ludhiana residents face challenges in absence of elected councillors

Farm fires: 586 farmers fined, 20 blacklisted, 72 FIRs lodged in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana Cops crack Rs 4 lakh loot case, nab three

Attack on Indian consulate in US: NIA raids premises of ex-LIP leader Sarabjit Singh Kang

Power junior engineers suspend hunger strike

Power junior engineers suspend hunger strike

Punjab logs 512 crop residue fires

After 3 decades, Revenue Dept gets 740 patwaris

District admn starts anti-drug awareness programme

Dance performances mark Day 2 of inter-zone youth fest