Working with US to find missing student: India

New York, March 21
The Consulate General of India in New York is working with local law enforcement authorities to find a 25-year-old Indian student in Cleveland who has been missing since the beginning of this month. Mohammad Abdul Arfath, hailing from Nacharam, Hyderabad, arrived in the US in May last year to pursue a Masters in IT from Cleveland University.
His father Mohammed Saleem said that Arfath last spoke to him on March 7. Since then, he has not been in touch with his family and his mobile phone is switched off.
The Indian Consulate said in a post on X that it is in touch with Arfath’s family and authorities in the US.
“We are working with local agencies to find him at the earliest.” Arfath’s roommates in the US informed his father that they have lodged a missing persons complaint with Cleveland Police.
