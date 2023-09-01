27 active dengue cases in Amritsar dist, tally stands at 232

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 31

With the spread of vector-borne diseases, the number of dengue cases has touched 232 and Chikungunya cases now stand at 219. As per the figures released by the Health Department, the district has a total of 27 active dengue cases and 69 active chikungunya cases.

As the temperature has started to decrease, the district health officials are hopeful that the number of cases would decrease during the coming days. While Chheharta and Ghanupur Kale had emerged as a major hotspot for the mosquito-borne diseases, the district health officials claimed that presently these two areas do not have a single active case; either of dengue or chikungunya.

Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar said, “The Health Department continues to make efforts to create awareness among the residents and to provide treatment to the patients.” He said an aware population can help in containing the spread of viral infections caused by mosquito bites.

The civil surgeon stated that the residents need not panic and in case they get fever, they should immediately reach the nearest government health facility where they would get free diagnostic facilities and treatment.

Dr Vijay added that in most cases of dengue and chikungunya, there is no need for hospitalisation and the patients can be easily managed at home. He added that the infected person must take proper bed rest besides increasing the intake of fluids and vitamin C.

The health officials have also advised the residents against believing in several myths associated with the dengue and chikungunya. “There is no antiviral treatment for dengue available so far and as such the patients are treated symptomatically,” said the civil surgeon. He said the residents should not waste their time and resources by believing in unscientific remedies.

