29 ETT teachers get job letters

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 18

As per directions of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains and Director School Education (Punjab), appointments letters were handed over to 29 ETT teachers by the district Education Department. Today, DEO Elementary Rajesh Sharma and Deputy DEO Rekha Mahajan handed over appointment letters to 29 teachers, who will now be joining their posts in various schools of the district.

DEO Elementary Rajesh said, “The appointments process had begun last year and we have handed over appointment letters to ETT teachers in district to strengthen staff in schools, where teacher shortage was reported. More appointments will be made in days to come to ensure that teaching is not hampered and the student-teacher ratio of schools improves.” CM Bhagwant Mann had approved 26,000 jobs and ETT teachers, who were demanding green signal for appointments that were delayed by almost three years.