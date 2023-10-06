3-kg heroin seized, drug smuggler held

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 5

The Khemkaran police arrested one drug smuggler with 3 kg of heroin, which was brought from across the border through a drone on Wednesday. An associate of the arrested drug smuggler is absconding.

SSP Ashwani Kapoor said the arrested accused had been identified as Shamsher Singh Shera of Mehindipur (Tarn Taran) and the absconder as Narinder Singh, a resident of Basti Neka Wali Bukan Khah Wala (Ferozpur), who is the brother-in-law of Shera.

The SSP said the Khemkaran police on a tip-off arrested Shamsher Singh on Wednesday with 1-kg heroin. During a preliminary interrogation he revealed that he had kept 2 kg heroin with his brother-in-law Narinder Singh.

The police raided the residence of Narinder Singh and recovered the consignment but as he was not at home, he escaped police arrest. The SSP said a case under the NDPS Act had been registered in this regard. Shamsher was produced in a court, which sent him to police custody for two days.

#Tarn Taran