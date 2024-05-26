430 gm heroin seized in village

Amritsar: The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a packet of heroin from Rattankhurd border village here on Saturday. The contraband wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape was found half burnt. It contained 430 grams of heroin, a BSF spokesperson said. He said the BSF intelligence wing received a tip-off about heroin following which a search operation was launched in Rattankhurd village. The operation culminated in the noon after the BSF found a half burnt packet of heroin attached with a metal ring. TNS
Eight-month-old foetus found
Tarn Taran: An eight-month-old foetus was found by the police yesterday in bushes on the roadside near the roadways workshop in Patti. ASI Ujjaldatar Singh of the PCR was on patrol duty. He found the foetus wrapped in an envelope and informed the police. ASI Daler Singh, who visited the spot, said a woman or a girl after delivery threw the foetus along the roadside to cover her sin. He said a case had been registered and probe initiated to trace the suspect.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 newborns die in fire at children's hospital in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar
Action is being initiated against the owner of the hospital
Health secretary not responding, Delhi health minister orders inquiry into newborn deaths in East Delhi hospital
The Health Minister has ordered a speedy inquiry into the in...
Punjab Police, BSF bust drug smuggling racket; arrest 7 members
Seize 5.47 kg heroin, Rs 1.7 lakh drug money and 40 cartridg...
Remal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, to make landfall by Sunday midnight
The severe cyclone is set to bring extremely heavy rain in t...
At 64.2%, Haryana turnout lower than ’19, Sirsa leads with 69%; Delhi records 58%
57.8% voters cast ballot in Karnal Assembly byelection where...