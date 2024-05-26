430 gm heroin seized in village

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a packet of heroin from Rattankhurd border village here on Saturday. The contraband wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape was found half burnt. It contained 430 grams of heroin, a BSF spokesperson said. He said the BSF intelligence wing received a tip-off about heroin following which a search operation was launched in Rattankhurd village. The operation culminated in the noon after the BSF found a half burnt packet of heroin attached with a metal ring. TNS

Eight-month-old foetus found

Tarn Taran: An eight-month-old foetus was found by the police yesterday in bushes on the roadside near the roadways workshop in Patti. ASI Ujjaldatar Singh of the PCR was on patrol duty. He found the foetus wrapped in an envelope and informed the police. ASI Daler Singh, who visited the spot, said a woman or a girl after delivery threw the foetus along the roadside to cover her sin. He said a case had been registered and probe initiated to trace the suspect.

