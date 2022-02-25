53 Congress councillors seek removal of Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, February 24

Sword of removal is hanging over Karamjit Singh Rintu who recently switched over to the Aam Aadmi Party, just days before the Assembly poll.

As many as 53 Congress councillors on Thursday submitted a letter to MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi requesting him for calling an emergency meeting for bringing no-confidence motion against Rintu.

District Congress chief Ashwani Pappu was heading the delegation. He was accompanied by senior deputy mayor Raman Bakshi and deputy mayor Younus Masih and Vikas Soni.

In the letter, they pointed out that the Mayor has lost his support and confidence among the councillors in the Municipal house and therefore he should be removed from the post of mayor as per norms. They urged the MC Commissioner to call an emergency meeting under the Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, for bringing a no-confidence motion and pass a resolution for removing him.

Pappu claimed that as many as 53 MC councillors expressed no-confidence against Rintu and signed a letter which was submitted to the MC Commissioner. He said he had backstabbed the party. Therefore as per the orders of the party high command we have submitted a request for starting a process for bringing no-confidence motion against him.

Senior Deputy Mayor Bakshi, who was vocal against him on numerous times, said Rintu was made the mayor after he won the MC election once. He said he should resign as mayor if he left the Congress. Sandeep Rishi said that he would look into the Municipal Corporation Act before calling a special house meeting as per law.

Two-third majority needed to remove Rintu

As per the procedure, two-third majority of the councillors attending the meeting should vote against Rintu in order to remove him. The DCC chief has claimed that besides having the support of councillors, they have the support of five MLAs also who can also vote during such crisis in their favour.

10 Cong councillors shifted loyalties

The total strength of MC House is 85. The Congress had a strength of 64 councillors, out of which 10 defected to other parties during this Assembly poll. Out of 10, seven joined the Shiromani Akali Dal while three including, the mayor, switched loyalties to the AAP. The Akali Dal had seven, BJP six and eight were Independents.

