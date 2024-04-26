540 gm heroin, drone recovered from two villages

Tarn Taran, April 25
A packet containing 540 grams of heroin was recovered by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Thursday. Earlier, in a joint operation, the BSF and the Punjab Police personnel recovered a China-made drone from the border area village on Wednesday.
The packet containing heroin was wrapped in a yellow colour adhesive tape. The drug was recovered from a field near Noorwala village in Tarn Taran district. One China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone was recovered from a field adjacent to Khemkaran village in Tarn Taran district. The cases under relevant sections of the IIPC were registered at the police stations concerned.
