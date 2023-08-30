5K mosquito repellents given under project Fight The Bite

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 29

To check the alarming rise in vector-borne diseases in the state, especially Amritsar, Phulkari-Women of Amritsar in association with the district administration donated 5,000 tubes of mosquito repellents to the Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar. The repellents were donated to support the project, a community-driven initiative spearheaded by Amaan Singh Bubber, a student of Class XII at Spring Dale High School, under the aegis of Phulkari WOA, in collaboration with the Government of Punjab and the Indian Red Cross.

Project fight the bite, as outlined in its comprehensive report, is a response to the critical situation in the state. As per today’s report, the total number of chikungunya cases in the district alone stand at 200 with 15 new and 57 active cases reported. The number of dengue patients in the district stand at 228 with four new cases and 34 active cases reported today.

“Our commitment to community welfare drives us to address this urgent health crisis head-on. By providing mosquito repellents, we can make a tangible difference in the lives of those residing in high alert areas,” said Amaan Singh Bubber.

Aarti Khanna, president, Phulkari WOA, shared that Phulkari had started a campaign to raise funds to further help the project and expand the scope of health awareness to relief work for needy as well.

“The project also includes a robust awareness campaign encompassing an Instagram page, live sessions with disease specialists, a press conference, email outreach to schools and institutions, and the distribution of educational materials in high alert areas. All these efforts are geared towards empowering the community with knowledge and tools for prevention,” said Aarti.

This initiative, as emphasised in the project’s objectives, seeks to improve health, foster community unity, and prevent the further spread of vector-borne diseases in high alert areas. It embodies the values of community support and empathy and it calls upon all community members to actively participate in this urgent mission.

Phulkari recently hosted celebrity chef Ritu Dalmia to launch the project and also released the second edition of “Home Food Trails”, a cookbook originally published in 2020 by Phulkari WOA. The evening also marked the first anniversary of the Poshan Program, an initiative by Phulkari. It was aimed at promoting and distributing nutritious food to economically disadvantaged students. This programme also includes half-yearly anthropometric assessments and continues to make a positive impact.

The project serves as a beacon of hope in the midst of adversity, demonstrating the power of unity and compassion.

#Phulkari