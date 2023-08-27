9 dengue, 16 chikungunya cases in Amritsar dist

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 26

The district Health Department has reported nine dengue and 16 chikungunya cases during the last 24 hours. Now, the total count of dengue and chikungunya cases has reached 222 and 179, respectively.

Officials of the Health Department said the district had a total of 36 dengue and 63 chikungunya cases. In a fresh advisory issued by the department, the residents have been asked to get their tests conducted from diagnostic labs at government hospitals instead of private labs.

The health officials said the tests for dengue and chikungunya were conducted free of cost. The government hospitals also provide free of cost treatment to patients.

Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar said teams of the department were regularly visiting different areas of the city to take stock of the preventive measures taken in view of the spread of the viral infections.

The Civil Surgeon said all programme officers had been asked to visit railway stations, bus stands, workshops and other public places to ensure that residents were made aware of the causes of the mosquito-borne diseases.

Dr Vijay Kumar said mosquito-borne diseases could be easily prevented. He said people could use mosquito repellents and cover their bodies to avoid mosquito bites. He said the municipal corporation was regularly conducting fogging in all areas of the city.

