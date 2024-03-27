Amritsar MC chief resolves sewer complaints on spot in Chheharta

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 26

Acting on periodic complaints of sewer blockage, Amritsar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Harpreet Singh visited Chheharta area and claimed to have resolved some complaints here on Tuesday.

MC Commissioner Harpreet Singh stated that the MC has been receiving complaints from residents of Chheharta area regarding clogged sewerage and contaminated drinking water. He visited the area along with the entire team of the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) wing comprising SE Sandeep Singh, Executive Engineers Gurjinder Singh, Manjit Singh and other allied staff. The Commissioner himself checked the flow of sewerage and asked to open the manhole covers in his presence.

Commissioner Harpreet Singh said many complaints of clogged sewerage and contaminated water supply in Chheharta area were brought to his notice. He took it as his responsibility to get all the complaints resolved in his presence and took the entire team of the Operation and Maintenance wing with the required machinery.

He directed the sanitation staff to put all the machinery, including the super-sucker machine, jet cleaning machines, etc, into operation to clear the clogged sewer lines in the area.

He said since his joining as the MC Commissioner, it is his standing instructions to all the staff of the MC to get resolved residents’ complaints on a priority basis. He also visited various parts of the city to check development works.

He is regularly inspecting disposal plants and sewerage treatment plants. He assured that no complaint would be left unresolved.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.