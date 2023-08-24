Amritsar MC installs hoardings to create awareness on dengue, chikungunya

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 23

With an objective to create awareness among the general public regarding dengue and chikungunya, the Amritsar Municipal Corporation (MC) has put up hoardings at various places listing symptoms of the two mosquito-borne diseases and precautions required to prevent them.

The MC has also launched two telephone helpline numbers — 0183-2822222 and 0183-2506149 —for residents. The district has reported 200 dengue and 130 chikungunya cases so far.

The MC officials said regular fogging was being conducted in different parts of the city to check mosquito breeding. The officials said mosquitoes spreading dengue and chikungunya diseases mostly bite during the day time and as such people must ensure that their residences and workplaces were safe. The health officials said the people could use mosquito repellents and wear full sleeve clothes to prevent mosquito bites.

The health officials said a survey to assess the number of persons affected by dengue and chikungunya was also being conducted in the areas affected by the viral diseases.

