Amritsar: NSS wing organises seminar

Campus notes

Dignitaries during a felicitation ceremony seminar at AGC.

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The NSS Wing of Amritsar Group of Colleges, in collaboration with Hariawal Punjab NGO organised a seminar on the protection of environment by means of tree plantation, conservation of fresh water and fresh air on 20th September. Rakesh Jain, all India co-ordinator, Paryavaran Gatividhi was the chief guest. He focused on water conservation, plant conservation and stopping of plastic use. Dr VK Banga, Principal, AGC highlighted that AGC was already contributing in this direction and the institute was already working with a motto, “ONE STUDENT ONE TREE” for the last many years. The NSS Wing of AGC had adopted a number of villages situated near by the institute and planted 100 of tress for making clean and green environment. Tree plantation is significant because it is linked to our basic need for good food to eat and clean air to breathe.

IIM helds IT and analytics conclave

Information is oil of the 21 st century, and analytics is the combustion engine. With this idea, IIM Amritsar wrapped up its IT and analytics conclave ‘Vyakriti’ in offline mode. Vyakriti’22 provided a dais to upcoming managers where industry stalwarts shared valuable insights on dynamic trends in the AI sector. The theme of the discussion was ‘Innovating with Conscience – Designing and Deploying a responsible AI’. The panel comprised eminent corporate head honchos and AI experts. A presentation by IIM students were also given, covering aspects such as the adoption levels of AI and how it can be further designed, developed, and deployed in organisations at various levels for the betterment of society.

DAV social media team felicitated

Mass Communication and Video Production team of DAV College was felicitated by the local administration for its contribution towards managing social media awareness campaigns during Punjab elections 2022. A team of officials of the local administration today gave a letter of appreciation to the principal, Dr Rajesh Kumar. Dr Kumar informed that Prof Sandeep Kumar working in DAV College and students of Mass Communication were appointed in the social media team. The work of Prof Sandeep and his team in Punjab elections was excellent and remarkable. The social media team made the citizens of the city aware of their election rights. The students of Mass Communication and Video Production lend their voice to the exploited class, transgender community, PWDs, pregnant women, senior citizen community and di their best to involve these sections in the election process on the basis of priority.

Sikh edu conference planned

67th Sikh Educational Conference dedicated to the 150th birth anniversary of Bhai Vir Singh will be hosted by the Chief Khalsa Diwan at Sri Guru Harkrishan International School, Ranjit Avenue on 3rd, 4th and 5th December. Informing about the same, the CKD officials held a meeting in this regard today by its educational committee at SGHP school, GT road. Savinder Singh Kathunangal and Ajit Singh Basra, the CKD secretary said the main purpose of this conference was to spread the light of knowledge and awareness in the Sikh community through the medium of education and the comprehensive development of the Sikh society. The three-day Sikh educational conference begins from December 1 and it will host a number of programs including Path Sahib, kirtan durbar, exhibitions, seminars, light and sound, langar, felicitation ceremony, accommodation arrangements for the guests arriving during the conference, transport, route of Nagar Kirtan, time etc.

Youth Poetry Utsav held in College

On the occasion of Hindi Pakhwada (Hindi Divas), the Hindi Department of Hindu College, hosted youth poetry utsav and essay competition. Vice-principal, Sanjay Khanna and Dr Deepti, Head of Hindi Department coordinated the event. Khanna said the national language Hindi was the soul of Indian culture. “Our mother tongue Hindi does an important job of connecting all Indians in a thread of unity. Hindi is the soul and power of the country as well as the connecting bridge of the entire country,” he said.First prize was given to Prince Shukla, second prize to Sita and third prize to Gulshan. In ‘Essay Writing Competition’, first prize was given to Samridhi, second prize to Nandini Joshi.

