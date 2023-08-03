Amritsar: Two arrested for snatching

Amritsar: The Ranjit Avenue police have arrested two snatchers identified as Manjinder Singh and Gurjit Singh, both residents of the Kot Mit Singh area. They had snatched a mobile phone from a local resident Narain Chand. The victim stated to the police that on Tuesday, when he reached near Haveli restaurant in Ranjit Avenue, two persons stopped him and snatched his mobile phone by pointing a sharp weapon. The police recovered the bike, weapon and snatched mobile phone from the suspects. TNS
One held with illegal liquor
Amritsar: The Gate Hakima police have arrested Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Manawala Khurd, with 258 bottles of Indian made foreign liquor. The suspect could not produce documents regarding the purchase or sale of the liquor. He was arrested from the Jhabal road area. Later, the police found that the liquor was illegal. A case was registered against the suspect.
