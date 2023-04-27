Amritsar: Woman harassed, one booked

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: The Majitha police have booked Amarjit Singh of Pandher Kalan village for allegedly harassing daughter-in-law of his brother. The victim alleged that her husband and parents had gone out for some work and she along with her children were alone when the accused entered the house and harassed her. She said when she opposed the accused hit her head with a brick leaving her injured. She raised an alarm following which people started gathering and her husband also reached the spot. On seeing this the accused fled the spot. She said the accused told her that her husband had insulted him. She alleged her husband had illicit relations with accused's wife and therefore he wanted to make physical relations with her to avenge it. tns

Two held with 50gm heroin

Amritsar: Maqboolpura police have arrested two persons and recovered 50-gm heroin from them. They were identified as Bachitar Singh of Vallah and Sukhdeep Singh of Akalgarh Dhapian village in Jandiala Guru. The police also seized the motorcycle they were driving. The police said they were held from Bansawala bazaar. tns

Illicit liquor seized, 1 held

Tarn Taran: A team of the Valtoha police, led by ASI Darshan Singh, conducted a raid at a house in Mehmoodpur village and recovered 40,500 ml of illicit liquor on Tuesday. The ASI said the accused was identified as Nishan Singh who managed to flee the spot.