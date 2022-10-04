Anganwari workers protest, demand pending honorarium

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 3

Anganwari workers from the district staged a protest outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner here on Monday and demanded immediate release of the honorarium due to them.

District president of the workers’ union Gurminder Kaur said they had not received their honorarium since May. She said while the remuneration was not being paid on time, they were being forced to do extra work. She said the government had recently asked them to conduct a survey regarding the Atta-Dal scheme.

“Their workload is being increased, but the government is indifferent to their plight,” she said. The employees have also announced to organise a state-level protest in Sangrur on November 14.