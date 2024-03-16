BJP leader Vasundhara Raje visits Golden Temple

Amritsar, March 15
Vasundhara Raje Scindia, a former two-time chief minister of Rajasthan and a senior BJP leader, today visited the Golden Temple describing it as a blessing of the Almighty. Talking to media persons outside the Golden Temple, she said her stay in the sanctum sanctorum gave her inner bliss and contentment. She said it was her third visit to the Golden Temple. Vasundhara Raje, however, refused to answer political queries during a visit to a religious place.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#BJP #Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #Rajasthan #Sikhs
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case
A Delhi court granted bail to Kejriwal in two complaints fil...
Excise policy case: ED to produce BRS leader Kavitha before Delhi court
Kavitha was arrested in Hyderabad on Friday and brought to D...
Indian navy thwarts Somali pirates from using cargo ship Ruen
The Maltese-flagged bulk cargo vessel was intercepted by a n...
Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton
The charred remains were on Friday identified as those of th...
Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march
ECI to announce poll schedule for 4 states as well