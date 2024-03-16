BJP leader Vasundhara Raje visits Golden Temple

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 15

Vasundhara Raje Scindia, a former two-time chief minister of Rajasthan and a senior BJP leader, today visited the Golden Temple describing it as a blessing of the Almighty. Talking to media persons outside the Golden Temple, she said her stay in the sanctum sanctorum gave her inner bliss and contentment. She said it was her third visit to the Golden Temple. Vasundhara Raje, however, refused to answer political queries during a visit to a religious place.

#BJP #Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #Rajasthan #Sikhs