BJP leaders call on Dera Beas head in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 5

A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by its national secretary (organisation) Manthri Srinivasan and other senior leaders today visited Dera Radha Soami and met its head Gurinder Singh Dhillon. They discussed various matters relating to the history of Punjab, its culture and how the religious preachers and teachers can play a pivotal role in bringing peace and harmony in any society.

Senior BJP leader Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina who was a part of the delegation said that they held discussions with the Dera head, who is an epitome of devotion and public welfare, for half an hour and saw the meticulous planning and management behind the running of the Dera.

He said the spiritual environment at the Dera and among the Sangat was praiseworthy. In Punjab, he said, religious preachers and saints have a bigger role to play in maintaining communal harmony and peace.

“The role of Dera Beas has been commendable. The Dera is an example of inter-religious talks and discussions and co-existence among various communities,” said Chhina, adding that Gurinder Singh Dhillon is a resemblance of wisdom and affection.

He said they sought blessings from the Dera head who asked them many things about their personal and public life and said that social service must be the top priority for any individual. Others who were present during the meeting were Gurpartap Singh Tikka, Ajaybir Singh Randhawa, Harpreet Singh Gill and Sarchand Singh.

