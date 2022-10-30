 BSF organises Marathon-2022 : The Tribune India

BSF organises Marathon-2022

BSF organises Marathon-2022

Participants during a marathon organised by the BSF on Saturday. Photo: Sunil kumar



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 29

The Border Security Force organised the Marathon-2022 to mark Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. The theme of the event was “Dillan Di Daud Seema Prahari De Naal” (hand-in-hand with border population) at the Attari Joint check-post. The Army, the CAPF, police personnel along with civilian population above 18 years took part during the marathon in three categories — full marathon (42-km), half marathon (21-km) and 10-km run. The marathon is recognised by the Athletics Federation of India.

“BSF Marathon - 2022” full Marathon was flagged off from Golden Gate by P V Ramasastry, ADG (WC), BSF, Chandigarh. Half Marathon was flagged off from the War Memorial, India Gate at 6.20am and 10-km run from village Lahori Mal, Attari was flagged off at 6.30am, with all runs culminating at the JCP, Attari.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty joined to greet the marathoners and BSF jawans at the Wagah-Attari joint checkpost. Prof Suman Sharma, Arjun Awardee (basketball), P S Bhandal, DCP Law and order (Arjun awardee), Subhash Verma (Arjun Awardee) Baljit Singh (Arjun awardee) and Raj Singh (Dronacharya awardee) were present at the JCP Attari during prize distribution. Out of 2610 registrations for the marathon, 2263 participated in the event in different categories

A cultural performance was also presented at the JCP Attari. Suniel Shetty while interacting with media appreciated the efforts of BSF in organising the marathon. He said it was a commendable effort to engage the youth of the state pro-actively in keeping fit and healthy. A day earlier, the actor along with his wife Mana Shetty paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and described it as a ‘heartfelt and emotional’ experience.

The marathon was conducted to celebrate 75 years of Independence and was aimed to promote the spirit of adventure and enterprise among the population particularly youths from border areas. This marathon has inspired the youth of the border area and promoted spirit of national integration and patriotism amongst public. It created awareness among public towards the task of border management performed by the BSF in a challenging environment.

