Chief Khalsa Diwan condemns beating up of 19-year-old Sikh youth by cops in Madhya Pradesh

Amritsar, April 9

Office-bearers of the Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) have strongly condemned an incident in which a 19-year-old Sikh student, identified as Rajdeep Singh Bhatia, was beaten up and his turban stripped by the police personnel in Indore (Madhya Pradesh).

The incident was reported through videos that went viral on the social media. In a statement, Chief Khalsa Diwan president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said the police action could have had fatal consequences, if not for the public outrage.

“Dishonouring the dignity of an individual is also reflective on the environment of the nation and must be considered a heinous crime that shames humanity,” said Dr Nijjar.

He said it was hooliganism on the part of law enforcers that had disheartened and disappointed the Sikhs.

“It is a matter of regret that no action has been taken till date in this connection,” said Dr Nijjer.

Dr Nijjar appealed to the Central and state governments, besides the Police Department and the administration to take strict action against those responsible and ensure justice for the affected.

