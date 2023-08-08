Civic body conducts doorstep fogging after chikungunya, dengue outbreak

Amritsar, August 7
After the outbreak of chikungunya, dengue, eye flu and high fever in several areas of the city, the municipal corporation (MC) has deployed its staff to conduct door-to-door fogging, calim health wing officials of the civic body. The MC initiated the drive in mid July and a ward-wise roster was prepared. Though residents of several localities complained that fogging teams had not visited their area, the MC was focusing on places where cases of chikungunya and dengue were reported.
Rajiv Kumar of Indira Colony on Majitha Road said, “Many residents are suffering from high fever and chikungunya in the locality. The former councillor in the area asked the MC staff to visit door-to-door for spraying chemicals to curb larvae growth. Scooter-equipped fogging machines are regularly visiting the area.”
Many residents in the Chheharta area had complained of high fever and chikungunya outbreak. The residents alleged that waterlogging had turned the area into a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The residents demanded that fogging must be done in the Chheharta area too.
