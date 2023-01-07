Conduct CBI probe into Public Distribution System ‘scam’ , demands BJP

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 6

While alleging a scam in the Public Distribution System (PDS) in Punjab, BJP’s state vice-president Jagmohan Singh Raju today urged Union Minister for Consumer Affairs Piyush Goel to mark a CBI inquiry into it.

In a communiqué to the Union Minister, he alleged that the foodgrain meant for the economically weaker sections of society was being pilfered in connivance with officials of the state government and government funds were being swindled.

He said under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide free foodgrain to poor people, each person listed in a ration card was eligible to get 15-kg wheat per quarter free of cost. He said in Amritsar, only 12-kg wheat was being distributed to the ration card holders instead of the allotted quota of 15 kg. However, on record 15-kg wheat was being shown to be distributed.

“The unaccounted 3-kg wheat is pilfered and diverted to the black market,” he alleged, while adding that he had visited some PDS ration shops following complaints by people and found the allegations true. He said the corrupt practice was not limited to Amritsar alone.

He further alleged that in Punjab, such foodgrains provided by the Centre are being distributed in the name and stamp of the state government thereby creating a misconception in the minds of people that it is the state government which is giving them free foodgrains.

He urged Goel that besides instituting a CBI probe into the multi-crore scam, the Centre should ensure proper distribution of 15-kg wheat among beneficiaries.