Criminal Navdeep Tiger who unleashed terror in Gurdaspur, Amritsar nabbed

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, January 9

In an elaborate exercise, the Gurdaspur police arrested a 19-year-old criminal, Navdeep Singh, alias Tiger, and six of his accomplices from their hideout in New Delhi. The miscreants had created terror by indulging in various crimes in Amritsar and Gurdaspur in the recent past.

Tiger has as many as 20 FIRs registered against him in various police stations of the country. The police were hot on his heels ever since he had escaped on August 28 from the custody of Amritsar Police just as he was going to be produced in a court. Tiger is also wanted in a double murder case in Jandiala in November last year.

Police sources say Navdeep’s arrest is being seen as a breakthrough through which the police will reach other members of his gang.

Ever since his escape from Amritsar, the cops had inputs that he was hiding somewhere in Gurdaspur police district. Later, when he got to know that the police were close to arrest him, he shifted to Delhi.

Navdeep Tiger had also fired four rounds on Sahil Bhagat, a resident of Fajjupur locality near the Mill ground in Dhariwal. Dhariwal incidentally falls in the jurisdiction of Gurdaspur police district.

SSP Harish Dayama said he personally supervised the entire operation to capture Tiger. A team under the leadership of DSP (Rural) Lakhwinder Singh had been formed to crack the case.

SSP Dayama said the other six nabbed have been identified as Karan, Munish Kumar, Jiwan, Vishal, Nishan Singh and Charanjit Singh.

Noted gangster Happy Jat supplied arms and ammunition to Navdeep and his gang. “Investigations are still on,” added the SSP.

