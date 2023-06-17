DAV College launches new courses

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: DAV College has taken an initiative to start six short-term courses for college students and outsiders during the summer vacations, informed Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta. In a recent development, the college has begun classes in graphic designing and live stock exchange trading at its campus. Principal Dr Gupta said the college is going to start exclusive programmes along with traditional courses like English speaking for beginners, Foundation course in English, Creating eye-catching graphics using canvas and drawing and e-filing of IT return during summer break. Dr Gupta added that the short-term course uses diversified methodologies to develop integral skills of students. These courses focus on academics and hone skills which are required to ensure that students are well prepared for the next academic year. The course is uniquely designed with a combination of different methodologies using techniques such as videos, worksheets, activities, experiments and interactive games.

AGC bids farewell to Dr VK Banga

The management and staff of Amritsar Group of Colleges held a farewell programme for their Principal Dr. Vijay Kumar Banga in the college seminar hall. Dr Banga joined AGC Amritsar in 2009 as Head of the in Department of Electronics and Communication. Through dedication, work ethics and dynamism, he rose to the be the principal in 2013. As AGC principal, he notched up remarkable achievements for the institute like NBA, NAAC and autonomous status. He is also associated with many reputed educational institutes in various capacities. Chairman Amit Sharma lauded the services of Dr Banga during his stay at AGC saying he did a commendable job.

Skill enhancement summer camp

Jalandhar: Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised free of cost skill enhancement summer camp on spoken English. The camp was organised by PG Department of English. During the classes, students were taught in different modules focused on basic grammar concepts, sentence formation, conversational skills, vocabulary building, interview skills and public speaking. Principal Dr Atima Sharma Dwivedi said students can utilise their summer break in a constructive manner. The principal lauded the efforts of Dr Madhumeet (Head, PG Department of English and Dean, Department of Student Welfare).

Sustainable fashion

The PG Department of Fashion Designing organised a workshop on ‘Innovative techniques for sustainable fashion’. An expert from Rajasthan demonstrated the technique of cut pile which is a crafting technique that has been practiced for several hundred years. This unique technique of rug hooking (needle punching) can be used to create beautiful pieces of art for home as well as clothing. Students of BSc, BVoc and MSc (Fashion designing) prepared beautiful pieces of art. Principal Dr Pooja Prashar lauded the efforts of the department.

Sanjh family mediation team

Principal of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya Prof Dr Ajay Sareen has been appointed as civil member in the Sanjh family mediation team of domestic counselling by Community Affairs Division of the office of the Special Director General Police. The faculty and staff members of the college congratulated her. She thanked DAV mentors for their constant support.