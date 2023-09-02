Dengue cases surge in Tarn Taran district

Tarn Taran, September 1
Dengue and chikungunya cases have surged in the last few weeks in the district. The arrangements for the treatment of vector-borne diseases are limited. According to data of the Health Department, 58 out of 66 dengue cases were reported till August-end.
Dr Simran Kaur, District Epidemiologist, said 36 chikungunya cases were reported till date of which 35 were detected in August. Fogging and insecticide have to be sprayed as per schedule, but that is happening only on papers, say social activists. The residents alleged that no fogging was conducted in their area.
Meanwhile, dengue larvae were found at several places in the district today. Dr Simran Kaur said teams of the Health Department were conducting fogging in areas where dengue larvae was found.
