Despite tall claims of MC, dengue, chikungunya cases continue to rise

Amritsar, August 17

Despite tall claims of the municipal corporation regarding conducting fogging, the number of dengue and chikungunya cases are rising with each passing day in the holy city.

The district Health Department has reported 132 dengue and 95 chikungunya cases during the current season.

In view of the rising cases of the vector-borne diseases, the district Health Department in a fresh appeal to residents has asked them to cooperate in containing the spread of the viral diseases.

“The residents must remove all junk items, including pots, utensils, old tyres or anything else which can hold water as these can easily become breeding grounds for the mosquitoes,” said Dr Harjot Kaur, district epidemiologist.

The health official said the water in air coolers and waste boxes of refrigerators should also be drained out once every week. She said teams of the Health Department were visiting homes, schools and private and government institutions for regular inspections so that mosquito larvae could be destroyed.

The health official said 736 challans had been issued to owners of buildings where mosquito larvae were found by the health teams. “Our teams conduct fogging in houses in the vicinity of a person who has detected positive for dengue,” said Dr Harjot.

She said the residents were required to take ample precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites.

“The vector-borne diseases are easily preventable if proper precautions are taken. We are also distributing literature regarding causes, symptoms and prevention of the diseases in different areas so as to make people aware,” she said.

The health official said private hospitals had been asked to inform the department in case of a suspected dengue or chikungunya patient visits their facility.

The department has also asked residents to visit the Civil Hospital and Guru Nanak Dev Hospital for testing and treatment of the diseases as it is available free of cost.

