Dubai-returned son of ASI killed in Amritsar, 4 booked

Amritsar, February 26

Mystery shrouds the death of a Dubai-returned youth identified as Paramvir Singh (25), son of an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), whose body was found in an agricultural field in Chhapiyawali village on Thursday.

He had returned from Dubai over two weeks ago. He had been living in Dubai for the past four years and used to work as a truck driver.

On the statement of ASI Harjinder Singh, the police have booked four persons on the charge of murder and destruction of evidence. Those who have been booked include Jaggi, Kuldeep Singh and Raj Kaur, all residents of Budda Theh village, and several unidentified persons.

The complainant told the police that his son Paramvir went out of the house for some work on Thursday morning but did not return home. The family members tried to locate him, but failed. The next day, they came to know about the recovery of the body of a youth, who was later identified as his son Paramvir.

He said Jaggi, Kuldeep and Raj Kaur called his son to their house and injected him with some poisonous substance, which led to his death. Following this, they dumped his body in a field in Chhapiyawali village.

SHO Yaadwinder Singh said on Thursday, the accused hired a car and dumped the youth’s body in the fields.

There was no injury mark on his body and the exact cause of death would be ascertained in the post-mortem examination report. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy and further probe was on. Efforts were on to nab the suspects in the case.