Five drug peddlers held with 2.4-kg heroin in Amritsar, one escapes

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 6

The Amritsar (Rural) police have arrested five drug peddlers, including a proclaimed offender, in two separate incidents and recovered 2.4 kg of heroin from their possession.

They were identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, (son of Satpal Singh), Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, (son of Kuldeep Singh), his brother Ajay, all residents of Ward No. 7 of the Jandiala Guru area here, Kartar Singh of Dimbipura village in Tarn Taran, and Lakhbir Singh, alias Lakhi, of Waan village in Tarn Taran.

Two suspects nabbed with 440 gm of heroin near the International Border in Amritsar on Saturday. Tribune photo

Satinder Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Amritsar (Rural), said the Tarsikka police got a tip-off that Gurpreet, Gurpreet and his brother Ajay were involved in drug peddling.

Gurpreet (son of Satpal) was already declared a proclaimed offender by the local court in connection with seizure of intoxicant tablets in February 2019.

The police carried out search operation at the residence of Gurpreet (son of Kuldeep Singh) and recovered 2 kg of contraband from there. The police also confiscated Rs 1.75 lakh drug money from the house. The interrogation of the two suspects led to the arrest of Ajay. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the three suspects at the Jandiala police station in this connection.

In the second incident, the Gharinda police have confiscated 440 gm of heroin from two motorcycle-borne persons while their accomplice managed to escape from the Attari-Hardo Rattan road. Those arrested were identified as Kartar Singh of Dimbipura village, Tarn Taran, and Lakhbir Singh, alias Lakhi, of Waan village, Tarn Taran.

The SSP said the contraband was retrieved from Hardo Rattan village located near the International Border. It was smuggled through drone last night. He said a police patrol party signalled two bikes coming from the border village side to stop. But the suspects riding on two bikes tried to take U-turn and flee from the spot. However, Kartar and Lakhbir were nabbed by the police. Their accomplice, who was driving another bike, fled towards Hardo Rattan drain.

Due to dense fog, the police could not find him and he managed to escape. Later, the absconder was identified as Jodha Singh of Bhai of Ladho village, Patti sub-division.

During search of the two suspects, the police recovered the contraband wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape from them. It contained 440 gm of heroin. The police also seized two mobile phones, Rs 2,000 and two bikes bearing registration No. PB-02-A-8789 and PB-02-S-604 from them.

The SSP said the suspects would be produced in a court and brought on police remand for further investigation.