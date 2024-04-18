Five held with illegal weapons

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 17

The police have arrested five people in three separate incidents for possessing illegal weapons, an officer said today.

Manav alias Prem of Gilwali Gate and Dimanshu of Ranjit Vihar of Loharaka road were arrested by Division D police with a .32 bore single barrel pistol with two live rounds, while Civil Lines police nabbed Kanish Kundra of Yaseen Road and Harpreet Singh aka Nihala of Kishal Kot with a .32 bore pistol with two bullets.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said Kundra’s interrogation revealed that he bought the same from Harpreet Singh, who was also arrested in the case. The Beas police have nabbed Harmanpreet Singh from near Gaggarbhana village and seized a .32 bore pistol from him.

