Four booked for abducting girl

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 26

A teenage girl was abducted from Patti when she had gone from home to attend tuition on Friday. Four members of a family were booked by the police in this regard on Saturday. ASI Kulbir Singh said the suspects were identified as Ram Singh and his sons Ranjit Singh, Kalu and Gohllu. The suspects were originally from Dorangla (Gurdaspur) and presently residing in Patti. The ASI said, the victim’s mother told the police that her daughter had gone to attend tuition near Gurdwara Bath Sahib, Patti, when she was lured by the promise of marriage by Ranjit Singh in connivance with other members of his family. The ASI said a case had been registered against the suspects, who were absconding.

