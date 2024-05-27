Four booked for abducting girl

Tarn Taran, May 26
A teenage girl was abducted from Patti when she had gone from home to attend tuition on Friday. Four members of a family were booked by the police in this regard on Saturday. ASI Kulbir Singh said the suspects were identified as Ram Singh and his sons Ranjit Singh, Kalu and Gohllu. The suspects were originally from Dorangla (Gurdaspur) and presently residing in Patti. The ASI said, the victim’s mother told the police that her daughter had gone to attend tuition near Gurdwara Bath Sahib, Patti, when she was lured by the promise of marriage by Ranjit Singh in connivance with other members of his family. The ASI said a case had been registered against the suspects, who were absconding.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not against Muslims, but Congress’s appeasement politics: PM Modi
Says NDA set for historic victory, INDIA bloc to crumble aft...
2 doctors arrested for manipulating blood report of teen in Pune Porsche accident case: Report
Investigation so far has shown that the juvenile, while bein...
Cyclone Remal ravages parts of Bengal; heavy rains continue to batter region
The West Bengal government evacuated over one lakh people fr...