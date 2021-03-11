GNDU ranks 14th in national survey

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 9

Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) has achieved its all-time high ranking in India Today-MDRA (Marketing & Development Research Associates) Best Universities Survey-2022.

It has attained overall 14th rank among the universities of India and has improved its ranking by three positions from the last year. It is the only state-funded university of northern region, including Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, to figure among the top 15 universities of the country and is placed at sixth position among the state-funded universities in the country.

The university has performed well in all parameters (reputation and governance, academic and research excellence and infrastructure and living experience etc.) set by India Today for ranking the universities.

Recently, the university attained 44th rank in National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking. The university has also been placed among top 9 per cent of the world universities as per the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR).

Vice-Chancellor Prof (Dr) Jaspal Singh Sandhu congratulated the faculty and staff for their consistent efforts in various dimensions. He added that the quality of research has also improved tremendously. The H-Index of the university has improved from 64 to 125 in the last five years with top 10 per cent highly cited papers in Scopus.

