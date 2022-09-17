Gursharan “Bhaji’ remembered on 93rd birth anniversary

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 16

The 93rd birthday of eminent revolutionary playwright Gursharan Singh, who was fondly called Gursharan Bhaji, was celebrated at Virsa Vihar by various literary organisations here on Friday. To preserve his legacy and home as a heritage, Kewal Dhaliwal, Ramesh Yadav, Arvinder Chamak and many more, members of organisations, took out a candlelight march at his ancestral home.

The commemoration began with a seminar on the topic ‘Gursharan Singh’s concern with theatre’ and later the Punjabi play ‘Adaakar ‘ Adi Anth Ki Sakhi, written by editor of Punjabi Tribune and eminent writer Dr Swarajbir and directed by Kewal Dhaliwal was staged. In the evening, artistes, writers and dignitaries paid their respects by lighting candles at the native house of the late artiste.

The event was organised in collaboration with the Punjab Sangeet Natak Akademi, the Virsa Vihar Society and the Bhai Gursharan Singh Heritage Conservation Committee.