Illegal colony demolished on Mulechak Road

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 26

The Municipal Corporation’s town planning (MTP) wing took action against an illegal colony on Mulechak Road, and demolished the plots’ walls being constructed illegally. MTP wing officials said the illegal colony was being developed on more than 8 acres located in the central zone.

A team led by Assistant Town Planner (ATP) Paramjeet Dutta along with Building Inspector Navjot Kaur, field staff and corporation police reached the spot in the morning.

A colonizer sold the plots to clients and they had constructed the boundary walls illegally. The walls of the plots were demolished with the help of a ditch machine and the roads were also dug up.

ATP Dutta said with the demolition, the message was clear that no violation would be exempted. He urged residents to buy plots and construct houses only in the government approved colonies.

They should not ruin their hard earned money on buying illegal plots. Notably, a number of illegal colonies have been mushrooming in the city.

