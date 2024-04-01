India-Australia youth cup to commence on April 15

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 31

Madan Lal Cricket Academy (India) in collaboration with Adams Cricket (Australia) will organise India-Australia Youth Cup at Gandhi ground in Amritsar from April 15 to 24.

Teams belonging to two age groups, with their coaches, would be visiting the city during the tournament.

A spokesperson of the academy said they would invite local teams and academies from the region and across the state to take part in the tournament. He added that it would be a good exposure for the players of the region.

Local players who perform exceptionally would get a chance to travel to Australia to play in a tournament there, in September.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Australia #Cricket