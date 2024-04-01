India-Australia youth cup to commence on April 15

Amritsar, March 31
Madan Lal Cricket Academy (India) in collaboration with Adams Cricket (Australia) will organise India-Australia Youth Cup at Gandhi ground in Amritsar from April 15 to 24.
Teams belonging to two age groups, with their coaches, would be visiting the city during the tournament.
A spokesperson of the academy said they would invite local teams and academies from the region and across the state to take part in the tournament. He added that it would be a good exposure for the players of the region.
Local players who perform exceptionally would get a chance to travel to Australia to play in a tournament there, in September.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA puts up unity show in Capital, urges people to ‘restore democracy’
Rahul accuses PM of taking to ‘match-fixing’ to win Lok Sabh...
Will ensure ill-gotten wealth is returned: PM Modi’s dig at Opposition
Kicks off BJP’s LS campaign in UP with Meerut rally
‘Anti-national act’: PM Modi targets Congress for giving island to Sri Lanka
Address Chinese transgressions: Kharge