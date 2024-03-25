Man booked for hurting religious sentiments

Amritsar, March 24
On a complaint of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the police have booked a man identified as Mohit Kapur who allegedly made objectionable remarks against the Golden Temple and the holy sarovar.
Partap Singh, secretary, SGPC, told the police that the suspect had made objectionable remarks against the shrine and the Sikh community thereby hurting religious sentiments of devotees. The police registered a case under Section 295-A of the IPC against the suspect. The police said the suspect would be arrested soon.
