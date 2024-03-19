Man shot at, injured; 1 suspect arrested in in Amritsar, another absconding

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 18

An NRI and the AAP circle in-charge, identified as Manjit Singh Khalsa, was shot at by two persons in Bal Kalan village following minor arguments over moving a car aside here yesterday.

He suffered bullet injury on his right shoulder and was rushed to hospital where he is under treatment. The police arrested one of the suspects, identified as Kuldeep Singh of Bal Kalan village, while his son Gurchanan Singh was absconding.

Manjit Singh, in his statement to the police, said he along with his family was going to attend a wedding function of a relative in their car. He said when they reached near Kuldeep Singh’s residence, the street was blocked due to parking of suspect’s car. The victim said he blew horn and Kuldeep and his son came out of their home. He requested them to move their car aside as it had blocked the street. He said the duo started grumbling. The victim said when he again asked the suspects to move their car, Gurchanan took out his iron karah (bracelet) and broke the glass of his car.

The victim said he stepped out of the car and asked why he broke the glass of his car. He said Gurchanan went inside house and came out with a rifle and opened fire at him. The victim suffered a bullet injury on his right shoulder and started bleeding while the suspects fled from the spot. The victim said his brother Kulwinder Singh also reached the spot and rushed him to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital.

According to information, Manjit Singh had recently returned from Kuwait and joined the AAP.

Amarjit Masih, SHO, Kamboh police station, said a case of attempt to murder and the Arms Act was registered against Kuldeep and his son Gurchanan. While Kuldeep was arrested, Gurchanan was still absconding and raids were on to nab him, the SHO said.

