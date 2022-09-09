Ministerial staff seek release of DA arrears

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 8

Ministerial staff from five districts held a protest rally outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in support of their demands especially release of arrears of dearness allowance on Thursday.

The rally was attended by employees of Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Pathankot, Kapurthala and Jalandhar districts.

The employees’ leaders said the Aam Aadmi Party had made many promises to the employees before the elections, but seems to have forgotten all of these after forming the government in the state.

Vasveer Singh Bhullar, state president of the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union, said while the inflation was at all-time high, the government had failed to clear the dues of the dearness allowance. He added that the government should accept the rightful demands of the employees so that they could concentrate on their jobs.

The employees also demanded that the old age pension scheme, which was not available for employees recruited after January 2004, should be restarted. They added that the employees who have been given jobs on compassionate grounds should be exempted from type-test and instead a computer course could be introduced for them.

The employees also submitted a detailed memorandum of their demands to Additional Deputy Commissioner Surinder Singh.

Employees’ leaders Manjinder Singh Sidhu and Jagdish Thakur from Amritsar, Sukhwinder Singh Sandhu and Angrej Singh from Tarn Taran, Sawan Singh and Rajdeep Singh Randhawa from Gurdaspur, Gurnam Singh Saini and Vishalveer Singh from Pathankot, Sangat Ram and Mandeep Singh from Kapurthala and Amandeep Singh and Kirpal Singh from Jalandhar addressed the protesters.