Minor goes missing from police custody

Amritsar, June 8

An Amritsar family has approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking its intervention after a minor boy went missing from police custody. Arshdeep Singh (16) was picked by the Kathunangal police on June 4.

The family members alleged that till June 6, the boy was into the custody of the Kathunangal police while on next day the cops told that they did not know the whereabouts of the boy.

The high court has issued notice to Amritsar rural police and asking them to submit a reply by tomorrow (Friday) in this connection.

Dhiyan Singh, a resident of Varyam Nangal village, told that ASI Pargat Singh along with constable Mandeep Singh and an unknown cop picked Arshdeep Singh (16) from the house on Sunday morning while alleged that they have received a complaint against him. Dhiyan alleged he was brutally thrashed and tortured by the police in front of him and his wife Manjeet Kaur. They alleged the accused cops also used abusive language against them.

He said SHO Harchand Singh asked them they would release him following investigations. He said when they went to the police station next day, their son was unable to walk or speak due to torture. He said the SHO asked them to come next day. He said on Tuesday a cop called them and his son spoke to them. Arshdeep told that he was badly beaten up by the cops, including the SHO.

He alleged yesterday, ASI Pargat Singh told that the boy was not traceable and said he was not booked in any criminal case.

Advocate Ajay Pal Singh Mattu said while issuing notice to Punjab police officials including Principal Secretary, Department of Justice and Home Affairs, DGP, SSP and DSP, the court asked them to file a reply by way of affidavit of gazetted officer not less that the rank of SP. The court would hear the case on Friday again.

SSP Amritsar Rural Satinder Singh said that they would file a reply tomorrow in the case, while DSP Majitha is probing the matter.

