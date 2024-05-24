My journey across 14 countries has been a learning experience, says French cyclist

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, May 23

François Hainaut, a 44-year-old French engineer, has been travelling across 14 countries for the last one year, riding a bicycle and arrived recently in Amritsar. Hainaut, who hails from Lyon, a town outside of Paris, works as an engineer with a Mumbai-based firm and came to India six years ago. “That’s when the desire to explore the country arose and I decided to do that once I had the opportunity,” he said.

Hainaut reached India through Wagah after travelling through Central Asia, covering Turkey, Iran, Turkmenistan and Pakistan. His passion to explore the culture in this part of the world, combined with his affinity for sports, resulted in his year-long adventure. “I have lots of friends in Chennai and I visited Mumbai six years ago when I was in India. I feel people here are quite warm and unique in their approach towards many things,” he stated. He began his journey from East Europe, and later from Turkey towards Central Asia.

While in Amritsar, he interacted with students at the School of French Language, that hosted him and asked to share his experience of travelling on a bicycle through Central Asia. “On an average, I cover 160 km every day throughout my journey to ensure I am able to meet my schedule.” A surprising part of his journey in India was when he he found Indian roads quite safe for bicycles, something most of us would not relate to. “That is because of the heavy traffic, the cars run slow, and the less space on road means a safe biking experience,” he explained. He will now undertake a bicycle journey across India, visiting Chandigarh next and hopefully ending his journey in Chennai. The most memorable part of his visit in Amritsar is, of course, visiting the Golden Temple. “I like visiting it at night as I like the way it is illuminated, it’s surreal,” he said.

Add to that surreal experience eating the famous Daal Makhani of Amritsar and Hainaut’s experience might just be complete.

However, he added, “One of the truly transformative experience for me during the journey was visiting Iran, a country which is otherwise perceived quiet differently in western world.” Calling Iran culturally rich and diverse in terms of landscape, Francois Hainaut shared how it’s quiet, similar to India. “They have a thriving and diverse community, pride for their culture, which I find in India also. I feel that my journey has been a learning experience,” he said.

