Newly married couple ends life by hanging in Amritsar village

Amritsar, April 22

A newly married couple committed suicide by hanging at Wadali village falling under the Chheharta police station here on Friday.

The police initiated inquest proceedings on the statement of mother of Kuldeep Singh. The deceased were identified as Kuldeep Singh, alias Sunny, and Renu. They had married around six months ago. It was a love marriage, said the family members.

Baljit Kaur, mother of Sunny, said Kuldeep and Renu had been in a relationship for the past two years. Six months ago, both the families agreed to their marriage. Kuldeep used to work as a ‘palledar’ in the grain market.

She said today she had gone to a relative’s house and the couple was alone. She said she got a call from a neighbour that despite repeated knocks at the door, nobody was responding from the house. She asked them to jump the wall to enter the house.

She said when they somehow entered the house, they saw the body of Kuldeep lying on the floor with a rope around his neck while Renu’s body was hanging from the roof.

The police said inquest proceedings had been initiated and further investigations were under progress.