NIA conducts raids at four places in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 12

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at four different places in the district. The NIA teams started their raid at about 7 am and finished at 4 pm. The district police said that the NIA teams were given police protection to avoid any untoward incident.

According to information received from reliable sources, a team of the NIA conducted raid at the palatial kothi of Devpreet Singh, a resident of Malia (under city police station, Tarn Taran) situated in Dashmesh Avenue. Devpreet Singh was not at his residence. The team conducted a search there besides at other locations.

A raid was also conducted by the NIA at the residence of Balraj Singh in Sakkianwala village falling under Verowal police station and also at the residence of Ajaybir Singh in Khakh village under the same police station. A search was also conducted at the residence of Nishan Singh in Lalpur village. The persons concerned were not available at their residence and instructions were issued for them to appear at the Chandigarh office of the NIA, revealed sources.

#National Investigation Agency NIA #Tarn Taran