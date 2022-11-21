One dead in road mishap

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 20

One person died on the spot on the Tarn Taran-Khadoor Sahib road on Sunday when a rashly driven tractor-trailer collided head-on with a motorcycle coming from the opposite side in the wee hours today.

The deceased has been identified as Lakhwinder Singh (28) of Pakhoke. Lakhwinder was going back to his village from Khadoor Sahib on his motorcycle. He had covered just a kilometre when a speeding tractor-trailer hit his motorcycle.

He fell down and his relative Jagir Singh, also a resident of Khadoor Sahib who was following him on his motorcycle, immediately came to his rescue. The driver of the tractor-trailer absconded after the accident.

Lakhwinder succumbed to his injuries. A police team from Verowal immediately reached the spot and collected the relevant evidence. ASI Major Singh said a case had been registered. The postmortem was done at the local Civil Hospital and the body was handed over to the deceased’s family.