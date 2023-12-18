Punjab Pensioners Union discuss Centre, state policies

Amritsar, December 17

Members of the Punjab Pensioners Union observed the Pension Day as a day of protest against the AAP government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here on Sunday.

A protest meeting was held in this regard at a private marriage hall in Puttalighar area where the assembled pensioners observed a two-minute silence in memory of those who had passed away.

Gurmail Singh and Jagdish Singh Chahal, state leaders of the union, specially participated in the event. During their address, they discussed in detail the pension policies of the Punjab and Central governments, recalling the service of Mahinder Singh Toor and crediting him for the pension facility extended to state government employees. They strongly demanded restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.

In their address, Kulwant Singh, Devi Dayal Sharma, Paramjit Singh Nijhar and Rajinder Pal Kaur said that the state government was giving three installments of DA which is 12 per cent less than the Central Government. They also said that pension revision formula was not being applied to pensioners from January 1, 2016 to June 30, 2021, and they were not being given the arrears of last five years as per the recommendations of the Pay Commission.

