Rein in criminals: SSP to officials

Tarn Taran, January 18
SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan, in a meeting with his subordinate officials held here on Wednesday, reviewed the law and order situation in the district and ordered the officials to leave no stone unturned to rein in crimes.
The meeting was attended by SPs, DSPs, SHOs and in-charges of various police cells. The SSP instructed the officials to expedite the investigation process in the cases pending with the officials. The district police chief issued them strict instructions for keeping gangsters, other anti-social elements and the peddling of drugs in check. He stressed the need to adopt a zero tolerance policy for corruption.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Following govt’s assurance, Punjab ambulance employees call off strike, to resume work today
Say the govt has agreed to increase their salaries and give ...
9 killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
The accident takes place at 4.45am at Repoli village in Raig...
Tripura goes to polls on February 16, Nagaland, Meghalaya February 27
Counting on March 2 | BJP in power in these three states