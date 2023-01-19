Rein in criminals: SSP to officials

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 18

SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan, in a meeting with his subordinate officials held here on Wednesday, reviewed the law and order situation in the district and ordered the officials to leave no stone unturned to rein in crimes.

The meeting was attended by SPs, DSPs, SHOs and in-charges of various police cells. The SSP instructed the officials to expedite the investigation process in the cases pending with the officials. The district police chief issued them strict instructions for keeping gangsters, other anti-social elements and the peddling of drugs in check. He stressed the need to adopt a zero tolerance policy for corruption.