Rintu calls MC Budget meeting on March 21

Amritsar, March 3

Ending the speculations about the Municipal Corporation’s General House meeting, Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu called the Budget meet on March 21. On the directions of the Mayor, the agenda branch announced the time and venue of the meeting yesterday.

In case the Congress forms the government again in the state, Rintu will leave the post immediately, and will not face the floor test. However, if the AAP forms the government, then the Mayor will continue and some more councillors will join the AAP. — A councillor

Congress councillors in the MC General House led by Senior Deputy Mayor Raman Bakshi and Deputy Mayor Younas Kumar submitted an application to the MC Commissioner to conduct the meeting before the announcement of the poll results.

Rintu had left the Congress and joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) two days before the poll, and is now waiting for the result for the further political move. Meanwhile, the Congress councillors were making efforts to remove him from the post of Mayor before results.

On the directions of Rintu, the agenda branch officials have started preparing the agendas for the meeting.

The Congress councillors may move no-confidence motion in the meeting. There are chances that Rintu leaves the post of the Mayor soon after the election result on March 10.

